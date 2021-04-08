ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Down 26.8% This Week

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. ETHplode has a total market cap of $76,536.56 and $56.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00639512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083074 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030251 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,876,548 coins and its circulating supply is 43,862,447 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.