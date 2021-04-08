Ethverse Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $42,338.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003946 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,988,756 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.