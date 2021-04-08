ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading 0.6% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.28. 302 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.