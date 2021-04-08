Etrion (TSE:ETX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.48. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 150,532 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Etrion Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

