EUNO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,608.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $21.52 million and $90,608.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,168,108,365 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

