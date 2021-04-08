Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.10

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.10 and last traded at $101.38, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.40. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

