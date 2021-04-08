Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 6,616,549 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £9.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

