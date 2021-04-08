EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Reaches $127,598.93

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $127,598.93 and approximately $95,338.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070779 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003885 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

