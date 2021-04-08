Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Down 4.3%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 25,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,569,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

EB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $23,633,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after purchasing an additional 545,194 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 887,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 537,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

