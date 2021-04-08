EventChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,630.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $24,630.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00055853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.52 or 0.00634272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030345 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

