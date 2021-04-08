Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,734. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.91 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

