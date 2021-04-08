Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,787 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,634 shares in the company, valued at $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.69 on Thursday, hitting $225.48. The stock had a trading volume of 205,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average of $233.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

