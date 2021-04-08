Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $106.66. 95,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

