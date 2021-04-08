Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.29. 234,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,050. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

