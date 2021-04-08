Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 18,109 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

LOW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.47. 55,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,038. The company has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.59 and a one year high of $194.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

