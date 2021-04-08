Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 23,916 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,000. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.75. The stock had a trading volume of 111,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,171. The company has a market capitalization of $375.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 768,468 shares of company stock worth $254,295,843. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

