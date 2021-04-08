Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.45 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

