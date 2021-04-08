Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.45 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $193.76.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
