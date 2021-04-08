Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.64 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
