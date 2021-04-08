Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.64 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

