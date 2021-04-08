Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.82 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $156,804,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.66 on Thursday, hitting $472.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.46 and its 200 day moving average is $470.87. The company has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.52 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

