Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.67 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,000. Linde comprises about 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Linde by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.51. 16,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.71 and its 200 day moving average is $252.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $286.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

