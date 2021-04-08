Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $10 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,000. Accenture makes up 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after buying an additional 303,700 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,414. The company has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $165.07 and a 12 month high of $283.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

