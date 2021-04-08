Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,903 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $361.50. 86,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.71 and its 200-day moving average is $360.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

