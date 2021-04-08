Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.61 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 36.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 467,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $233,562,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $549.42. 115,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.03 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

