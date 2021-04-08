Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $6.54 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 1,624,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,645,949. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

