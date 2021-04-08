Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $8.19 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,000. The Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.63. 114,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,611. The company has a market cap of $338.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.54 and a twelve month high of $315.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

