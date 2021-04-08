Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,237.87.

Booking stock traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,423.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,977. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,328.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,060.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.