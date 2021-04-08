Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.28. 181,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,768,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

