Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,000. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.82. The stock had a trading volume of 296,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.75 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.13. The firm has a market cap of $306.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

