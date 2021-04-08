Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.91. The stock had a trading volume of 106,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,596. The company has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.30 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.