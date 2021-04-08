Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 113,814 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 459,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 766,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,470,000 after buying an additional 146,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 358,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,847,635. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $249.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

