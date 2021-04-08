Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,414 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

Danaher stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,502. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $138.07 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

