Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,570 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,034. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,479.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

