Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,726 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $71.98. 459,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,366,527. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.