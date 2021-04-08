Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 59,695 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,582,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.14. The stock had a trading volume of 645,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829,771. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.74 and a 12-month high of $314.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,436,094 shares of company stock valued at $390,590,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

