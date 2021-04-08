Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,320 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $353.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.15 and its 200 day moving average is $311.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.41 and a twelve month high of $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

