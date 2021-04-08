Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,127 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,000. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 30.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 598,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,710,000 after buying an additional 140,864 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $7.83 on Thursday, reaching $501.24. 51,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.51. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

