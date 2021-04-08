Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,896. The company has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $207.34 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

