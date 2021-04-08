Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

