Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.8% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in S&P Global by 12.8% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,024,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $363.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.23 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

