Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 106.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 87,983 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,938 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 71,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.74. 117,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

