Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.94. 303,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $339.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.65 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

