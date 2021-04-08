Everest Achieves Market Cap of $199.27 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $199.27 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everest has traded up 80.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00265088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.97 or 0.00783305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,720.75 or 1.00034728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.87 or 0.00705143 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.