Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,326 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Evergy worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

