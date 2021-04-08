Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report sales of $120.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.60 million and the highest is $123.60 million. Everi reported sales of $113.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $521.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $534.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $574.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $595.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

Several research firms have commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.