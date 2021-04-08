Everipedia Market Cap Reaches $269.23 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $269.23 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,164,533 coins and its circulating supply is 9,997,073,466 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

