Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of ES traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,320. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

