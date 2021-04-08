Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.08

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.08 and traded as high as C$15.01. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.93, with a volume of 28,959 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.93.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$92.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$148,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,111,965. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $412,400 in the last ninety days.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

