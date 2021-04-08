Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Earns Under review Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of EMAN stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock had a trading volume of 524,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,980. Everyman Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm has a market cap of £136.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.01.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

