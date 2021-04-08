Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Earns Under review Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of EMAN stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock had a trading volume of 524,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,980. Everyman Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm has a market cap of £136.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.01.
Everyman Media Group Company Profile
