EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of EVO Payments worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EVO Payments by 2,546.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $109,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,174 shares of company stock worth $2,992,903. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

