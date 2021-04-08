Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOLS. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $609.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

